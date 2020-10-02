Accreditation group removes warning from Clarendon College

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Courses (SACSCOC) reports that it has removed Clarendon College from warning and has not requested any further reports from the school.

The school was placed on warning as the accreditation group investigated information related to a 2019 complaint, according to Tex Buckhaults, President, and Tommy Waldrop, Chair of the Clarendon College Board of Regents.

“We are happy to have this matter resolved up,” Buckhaults said. “We work hard to maintain good standing with SACSCOC because they control our accreditation.”

According to the official website, “the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) is the regional body of the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. SACSCOC conducts a comprehensive review of its institutions every ten years.”

