Abortion rights groups drop suit over abortion ordinances

DALLAS (AP) — Two reproductive rights groups have dropped their suit against seven small East Texas towns that imposed anti-abortion ordinances that prohibit them within city limits.

The towns had declared themselves “sanctuaries for the unborn” in a symbolic gesture since none had facilities that performed abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of the Texas Equal Access Fund and the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity against the towns of Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary and Wells, saying their ordinances labeled abortion-rights organizations “criminal organizations.”

The ACLU says criminal allegations have now been removed from those ordinances.