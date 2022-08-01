ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are investigating a man accused of abusing a 6-year-old child and a runaway teen during two separate sex crime incidents.

Lane Myers was arrested Saturday on warrants for Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, issued in connection to both sets of allegations.

Court documents from the first case, where Myers is facing the Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charge, say a child came forward in 2021 and claimed he had sexually assaulted her when she was 6 or 7 years old.

The documents state this child was then able to describe an incident of sexual assault that occurred one day after school when she was around 6-years-old.

In the second case, court documents reveal a 15-year-old runaway teen was found to be with Myers. When reading text messages between the two, investigators determined they were in a romantic relationship and learned they had sent nude pictures to each other.

Both Myers and the teen initially denied having a sexual relationship, but the documents state that when the teen was interviewed a few days later, she did admit to having a sexual relationship with Myers and said she feared she could be pregnant.

In a follow up interview, Myers did also admit to the sexual relationship, according to the documents.

Myers remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $235,000.