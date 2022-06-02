ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Piles of flowers, photos, and candles paid tribute to the 21 lives lost in the mass school shooting attack in Uvalde are what members of Abilene’s League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) saw during their memorial trip to the grief-stricken city on Sunday.

“They had all the crosses, everyone was praying at each one, laying flowers,” said LULAC Abilene President Jack Guzman.

While in Uvalde, Guzman’s chapter met with other LULAC members from the Uvalde area and the organization’s national CEO to visit memorials in the town’s square and at Robb Elementary – the site of the shooting.

Abilene LULAC members pay respects at site of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Sunday, May 29, 2022

He told KTAB/KRBC their trip was made to show support to all affected by the shooting, but especially so- as the attack took place in a largely Latino and Hispanic community.

“We just wanted them to know we’re not alone,” said Guzman.

LULAC’s visit coincided with President Biden’s visit on Sunday. Guzman described the president’s appearance as sullen, but the crowd’s as hopeful that the president might usher in change to prevent future tragedies from taking place.

“He drove by and waved and you could tell it was more of a sad kind of wave,” added Guzman. “A lot of people were glad that he came down to show support and that he was going to push Congress to do something.”