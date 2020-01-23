Abilene church pays off over $1.5 million of community’s medical debt

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage) – Southern Hills Church of Christ in partnership with “Rip Medical Debt” will eliminate $1,501,298 of medical debt.

Having an initial goal of $12,000. The Southern Hills Church of Christ preached with the example.

According to Minister Jarrod Robinson, they were trying to emulate Jesus. “Bringing good news to the poor, helping the oppressed, and setting the captives free,” said Jarrod Robinson, Preaching Minister. “I just encouraged our church, look we have an opportunity here, to not just read about Jesus but to be like Jesus… let’s do this! Let’s find a way to forgive the medical debt of Taylor County.”

The efforts of local church’s congregation will allow people to be free of medical debt. Surpassing their initial goal and raising $15,012.98… they will be able to pay off more than $1.5 of their neighbor’s medical debt.

“Rip Medical Debt” is an organization dedicated to eliminating debt. Donations allow them to buy debt in bundled portfolios, millions of dollars at a time at a fraction of the original cost. Any donation has 100x the impact.

Southern Hills Church of Christ encourages other people and organizations to join them in their efforts of eliminating medical debt.

For more information visit ripmedicaldebt.org

More from MyHighPlains.com: