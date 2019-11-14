Abernathy dog is recovering after being shot by a crossbow

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Abernathy dog is recovering after being shot in her own front yard by a crossbow. Cardie, 11-months-old German Shepherd, was transported to Live Oak Hospital where she was treated for a collapsed lung.

“It was such a dire situation that the technician had to meet us in the parking lot, and run her in or else she was going to bleed to death,” said Cindy Tapia, Cardi’s owner.

Cardi had escaped her backyard pen, and had traveled to the front of the house when she was shot. Tapia said the family has no idea who could have shot their dog, but believe it could have been a neighbor.

“Whoever this was, please come forward,” Tapia said. “This time it was my dog, but if that had hit my child, or someone’s grandfather, or someone’s spouse, than this could have been a very different story.”

Cardi is expected to make a full recovery. The Tapia family thanks Live Oak Hospital for all their hard work in saving their dog’s life.