AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AAA Texas announced that gas prices have slowly dropped throughout the state.

According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the average statewide gas price is $3.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is six cents less than on this day last week and 26 cents more per gallon than on this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso, officials noted, are paying the most at $3.55 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.10 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded stands at $3.84, seven cents less than last week’s results and 48 cents more than the price per gallon this time last year.

Officials reported that although the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting chose to cut production of oil, this week the White House announced that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would continue to produce barrels of oil. The move could prevent fuel prices from increasing, however, AAA Texas stated that the pricing impact remains uncertain.

“Supply and demand market dynamics continue to keep retail gas prices elevated, but lower than earlier in the year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Given that the market remains highly volatile and supply remains tight, the release of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could help to cap crude oil price increases and keep pump prices trending downward.”

Drivers in Texas, officials said, are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country while California drivers are paying the most at &5.88 on average, according to data from gasprices.aaa.com.