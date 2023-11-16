AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AAA Texas officials released the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the Texas gas average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.82.

According to a AAA Texas press release, the current price is four cents less than last week’s price and 26 cents less per gallon than last year’s price on this day.

Officials said the drivers in the Bryan/College Station area pay the most on average at $2.99 per gallon and residents in Tyler pay the least at $2.68 per gallon.

AAA Texas said the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.44

AAA said it projects that four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. The good news for drivers, crude oil prices are down and that will likely help to keep any pump price increases at a minimum.

“As millions of Texans prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving, gas prices are dropping, but fluctuations remain possible,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. ” Drivers will pay nearly 30 cents less per gallon compared to last Thanksgiving.”