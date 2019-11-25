A Texas restaurant will serve $400 fajitas

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — A Houston restaurant is selling the popular tex-mex entree, fajitas, for a whopping $400! The owner of Guard and Grace, Troy Guard, says his upscale restaurant based in Denver is expanding to Houston, Texas. With the expansion comes plenty of infused Texas meals on their menu.

Troy, the owner and chef, says he has been making trips to Houston for the past four years, just to get a feel for the city. The Texas edition of their menu now includes what Troy calls his “millionaire fajitas.”

They are fajitas, but not the way you have probably had them before. These special fajitas include pounds of beef, all the sides, enchiladas, and handmade tortillas with gold leaf.

The golden tortillas come with a price tag.

“They’re 400 bucks. They’re worth every penny,” Troy said.

The restaurant is set to open sometime this month, and that is when guests will have the opportunity to try the pricey dish.

The owner has been working 16 hour days, six days a week to get the restaurant up and running. He says his family, though, has fallen for Houston so much that they’ve just bought a home in the city.

“What’s special about Houston is the people. I mean, I know that sounds cliché everywhere has great people in different cities, but we’ve really take a liking,” the Guard and Grace owner said.

If you don’t want to pay $400 for gold flex tortillas, don’t worry. The restaurant has plenty of steaks and other delicacies available for lunch and dinner.

