A task force wants a safe reopening for the fair industry in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Texas Fair task force has been assembled in the interest of gaining a meeting with Governor Greg Abbott about a responsible reopening during this coronavirus pandemic.

This task force, which includes Tri-State Exposition General Manager Virgil Bartlett, simply wants to be part of the economic healing in Texas.

“It’s our revenue stream for the entire year,” Bartlett said. “If we lose that they’ll be some out there that may not be able to survive it.”

When looking at it locally, the Tri-State Fair happens to be the largest family activity in the Texas Panhandle. When looking at it through the state’s eyes, over 40 fair events start from July to October with all of them having a major economic impact on their cities.

“It’s imperative that we get this done if possible. We spend over $41 million in charity to our stock show folks, scholarships, ect.. We have about a $3 billion economic impact in the State of Texas.”

For more information or how to keep up with all events concerning the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo, go to tristatefair.com.

