A look inside Jay J. Armes home ahead of weekend estate sale

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s iconic Private Investigator, Jay J. Armes is pulling back the curtain and opening up his home for an upcoming estate sale.

The almost 90-year-old private eye says he and his wife Linda are downsizing and everything has to go; Although, he says some things are hard to part with.

“Looking at my lions, tigers and everything my animals and all that it feels kind of sad you know. You’ve got everything, my tuxedos that I wore to different affairs to the inaugural to the Presidential Election of George W. Bush,” said Jay J Armes.

Sitting in his living room is a tuxedo with sequence around the collar, his wife telling KTSM 9 News he wore it to an award show.

“When you downsize…Linda says I didn’t know we had that much stuff, we put it away and a lot of things you put away you never get to use them because you put them away,” Jay J Armes.

As they stroll through the estate, visitors will come across “Linda’s Vegas Casino,” filled with slot machines that are also for sale – for Texas residents only.

Also only available for Texas residents are Armes’ stuffed tigers.

In another room, a life-size manikin of Armes, along with items he used during his missions are on display; even a shotgun that Armes says has special meaning to him.

“There are some pieces that you will see that were never published that the public has never seen I mean no one has seen these items. We even have a shotgun when they tried to assassinate him at one time from his corvette we have that piece of the shotgun with the steering wheel to sell that…” Eduardo Ugalde owner of A New Beginning Estate Sales and Appraisals.

Those who come to the sale can roam the house and even go into both Armes and Linda’s closets full of items of clothing for sale.

Other items include vintage toys, original copies of the Investigator Magazine, among other memorabilia.

“There’s also some pieces from Marvel a lot of people don’t know that at one time he knew Stan Lee and Stan Lee was going to make a production of him. We have from the 70s a print with him in it with Seahawk and Batman,” said Ugalde.

While parting with many of his life’s work and memories from investigations past, Armes says there’s still more work to be done and tells KTSM 9 News he’s still investigating.

“I’m 89, this year I’ll be 90 and I tell my wife I still feel young,” said Armes.

Armes’ Lower Valley Estate will be open to the public from October 22 through the 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.