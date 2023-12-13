ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Amidst the darkest time of year, colorful lights and fun holiday characters brighten the lawns of Abilene. One local family has taken their love of a certain dog breed to work it into a pet parent’s dream of a festive display.

Homeowner Brett McCracken told KTAB/KRBC his family’s display is one neighbors look forward to all year, “The neighborhood kids and the neighbors come by and ask if I’m going to be putting them up this year.”

For more than 20 years, McCracken and his wife have owned dachshunds. Now, the pronunciation of the breed is often up for debate, so they are best known simply as “weenie dogs,” and for the past eight years, the McCrackens have been building a collection of holiday weenie dog inflatables. With as many as they’re up to now, McCracken said they never meant to amass such a gallery.

“You know, when you have Amazon and you spend all your money on Amazon, you kinda go a little crazy,” shared McCracken.

We first met the McCrackens this Halloween to learn about his collection of 30+ Halloweenie dogs on Brentwood Drive, and he told us to just wait until Christmas.

It’s become a tradition each year. While this year’s coverage of his holiday displays have led to a larger turnout than expected, McCracken said many of those visitors have enjoyed the decor, and often share stories of their pups.

“We had hundreds on our driveway coming to see the display… It was a personal thing because they’re like, ‘I had them growing up,’ or ‘I just lost my weenie dog a few months ago,’ or ‘my grandparents had weenie dogs,'” McCracken gushed. “That was very touching and very humbling to see that people were just smiling when they walk up here.”

Across town on South Pioneer Drive, another tradition is born. The Fuentes family, also known to deck out for the holidays, has made clever use of their October stock for this Christmas season.

“Halloween to Christmas is what we really do, but since I’ve got him I guess he’s gonna be up all year long,” explained homeowner Michelle Fuentes.

The “him” she refers to is a $250 12-foot skeleton they bought for the 2023 Halloween season. Because of the high price of this single decoration, Fuentes said she didn’t see why her family shouldn’t utilize him for every holiday.

“If the Cowboys win the super bowl, he’ll of course have a Dallas Cowboys jersey on. He’ll be up for Easter, hopefully. I’m trying to make him work all throughout the year, whatever comes up. For valentines Day, we’ll have hearts on him.” Fuentes revealed her plans.

This month, the jolly red and green giant is covered in lights, holding a candy cane, and wearing a custom Santa hat, which Fuentes made herself.

Although the Fuentes and the McCrackens have very different decorating styles, they have a common goal: To bring smiles to passersby, and make this cold season a little warmer.

“I hope that the kids today will remember, ‘oh that’s the guy that used to put out the weenie dogs,'” added McCracken.

The all-season skeleton can be seen on the 900 block of South Pioneer Drive, and the McCrackens’ “Weenie-dog Wonderland” is found on the 2500 block of Brentwood Drive in South Abilene.