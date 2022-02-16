HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is facing charges and a robber is still on the loose as a 9-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being shot during a robbery of an ATM machine Monday night in southwest Houston.

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank on the 2900 block of Woodridge near Winkler, a man was being robbed by a suspected robber.

As the suspect was running off, the robbery victim, 41, took out his gun and began shooting at and struck a truck the shooter thought was involved. One of the bullets struck a pickup truck carrying an innocent family of five, going down Winkler.

A 9-year-old girl in the truck was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

According to Houston police, as of Tuesday morning, they don’t know if the robbery suspect returned fire, but they did say the robbery suspect did run from the scene. The robbery victim called 911 to report the robbery, unaware that one of his bullets struck the child.

“It just goes to show, anytime there is guns involved, the danger to innocent bystanders is extremely high and everyone please lift up your voices and pray for this innocent child,” HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said.

The rest of the young girl’s family is currently by her side praying and hoping for her recovery.

Meanwhile, the gunman who was almost robbed, is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect’s name and booking photo will be released later today once charges are finalized.

Anyone with information in either this case or the robbery which preceded it is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.