HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are investigating a shooting incident in the Heights near Oxford Street and the Katy Freeway service road.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. at an apartment complex at 404 Oxford Street and also involved a child.

HPD said an argument between a man and a woman escalated. Then the man fired gunshots, hitting the mother in the arm.

One bullet also hit her 9-year-old daughter in the head. The little girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There was also a toddler in the apartment, but we’re told the baby was not hurt. The baby is now with family members, police said.

Police say the male friend is considered a suspect and they are actively looking for him this morning.