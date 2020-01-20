9-year-old girl injured by gunfire on Dallas highway

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl was injured by gunfire after a man shot into a moving car on a Dallas highway.

WFAA-TV reports officers are searching for the man they say shot at least three times into the SUV Sunday.

A woman was driving, with a man and her daughter as passengers.

Police say the attacker opened fire after a near collision around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the girl was shot once in her left side and is in stable condition at a hospital.

They described the man as as having a salt-and-pepper goatee and thinning hair.