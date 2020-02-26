9 injured after middle school fight in Fort Worth

Five students are facing charges after nine people, including students, a school police officer and school staff members, were injured during a fight at a Fort Worth middle school Tuesday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAS) — Five students are facing charges after nine people, including students, a school police officer and school staff members, were injured during a fight at a north texas middle school Tuesday.

Officers were called to Rosemont Middle School in Fort Worth at about 9:15 a.m.

According to police, a large fight broke out with a lot of pushing and shoving. A resource officer on site got involved and was hit in the face. A staff member was also knocked down.

When more officers arrived on scene, the students ran and the school was placed on lock down.

Out of the nine injuries, three of the patients were students, five were staff members and the ninth person was the Fort Worth Police School Resource Officer. None of the injuries were serious.

Five students were taken into custody, at least three of whom are now facing charges of assault on a peace officer.

It’s unclear what led to the fight.

