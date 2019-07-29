9 hurt after roof collapses at Houston construction site

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says nine workers were taken to hospitals after they were injured when part of the roof of a building under construction collapsed.

Firefighters responded to the roof collapse Monday morning at a hotel under construction north of downtown Houston.

Video from local TV stations showed firefighters using a ladder from a truck to bring down some injured workers on stretchers.

The injuries to workers who were taken to hospitals included cuts and broken bones.

Officials said other workers were also injured but were treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the roof collapse was not immediately known.