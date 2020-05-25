839 new virus cases reported in Texas as reopening continues

People gather on the beach for the Memorial Day weekend in Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Beachgoers are being urged to practice social distancing to guard against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas continues to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials said Sunday that there were 839 new cases of the virus reported in the state for a total of 55,348.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that the number of deaths in Texas increased by 13, for a total of 1,519 deaths.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been reopening the state’s economic activity in phases.