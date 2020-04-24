8 residents of Dallas-area care facility die of COVID-19

This April 22, 2020, photo shows The Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in McKinney, Texas. Thirteen residents at the location have tested positive for the new coronavirus according to Coryanne Graham, a spokesperson for the facility. Eight of those residents died from the virus. They all had existing health conditions. Graham said the facility was notified on March 29 that an employee tested positive for the virus. Since then, a total of five employees so far have tested positive and none of them were showing symptoms prior to testing. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Eight residents of a Dallas-area long-term care facility have died this month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for The Oxford Grand in McKinney said Thursday that the eight were among 13 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokeswoman Coryanne Graham says the infected residents all live in the memory care portion of the facility for people with dementia, separate from assisted-living residents.

The coronavirus has ravaged nursing homes across the U.S., with more than 10,000 deaths reported nationwide.

Health officials say about 22,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Texas and 561 people have died.