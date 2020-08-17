7th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A seventh Texas execution has been postponed after the death row inmate’s attorneys raised concerns over the coronavirus spread around the state.

John Henry Ramirez had been set for execution Sept. 9 for the 2004 stabbing death of 45-year-old Corpus Christi convenience store worker Pablo Castro.  

Authorities say Castro was stabbed during a robbery that netted the thief just $1.25.

But Ramirez attorney Seth Kretzer said state District Judge Bobby Galvan withdrew the death warrant in a Friday oral order and canceled the execution.

The next Texas execution is set for Sept. 30.  

