7,000-plus new COVID-19 cases in Texas; 293 deaths reported

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, speaks during a news conference in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. UT Southwestern Medical Center hosted a round table discussion about preparations for the upcoming flu season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Official numbers in new COVID-19 infections were down slightly in Texas on Friday compared to the day before, but the infection rate remained high.

State officials reported at least 7,039 new cases, almost 560 fewer than they reported Thursday.

But the rate of positive COVID-19 test results remains high with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 16.9%.

The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for reopening.

The state reported 293 new COVID-19 deaths Friday in Texas, bringing the state’s total death toll for the outbreak to almost 8,100.

The state estimated that 134,760 cases were active with 8,065 patients hospitalized, 237 fewer than Thursday.