7 people die in car crash during Texas Border Patrol chase

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured after a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city.

El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition.

The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.