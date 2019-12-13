67-year-old grandmother to graduate from Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – 67-year-old San Juanita Valenciano is set to graduate from Texas Tech University on December 13.

Valenciano will receive a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She first started college in 1971 at Lubbock Christian University. She later transferred to Texas Tech, but after getting married and starting a family, she decided she had to break from school. But about two years ago, Valenciano decided it was time to finish her degree.

“When we were growing up, my mom always instilled in us that getting an education was important,” said Valenciano. “No one could take that away from you.”

The past two years haven’t been the easiest for Valenciano, as she’s been battling arthritis.

“A big part of this is desire,” said Valenciano.

Valenciano’s husband and all three children are Texas Tech alumni. She also two grandchildren that currently attend the university.

