AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Lottery said that Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot is now up to $580 million, the largest grand prize for the game since January.

According to a news release from the Texas Lottery, the $580 million jackpot occurred after no one won the grand prize on Wednesday night. Saturday’s drawing offers a cash value worth around $278.2 million.

“Powerball sales in Texas have increased over the last few days as excitement builds for this growing jackpot prize,” Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery said in the release. “The current Powerball jackpot is the game’s largest prize up for grabs since January. We know Texans will be dreaming about what they will do if they win that prize this weekend. While we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this Powerball jackpot is won by a Texas Lottery player, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

According to the release, Saturday’s drawing will be the 34th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting at $20 million for the Aug. 6 drawing. This is the largest jackpot up for grabs since it reached an estimated annuitized $632.6 million for the Jan. 5 drawing.

If there is no winner Saturday, the grand prize for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated annuitized $610 million. Drawings are broadcast at 10:12 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.