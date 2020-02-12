5 accused of trying to trade in sanctioned Iranian oil

DALLAS (AP) — A federal complaint accuses five men of trying to trade in Iranian oil in violation of U.S. trade sanctions.

The complaint filed in Philadelphia names Zhenyu Wang, Robert Thwaites and Nicholas James Fuchs, all of Dallas, Daniel Ray Lane of McKinney, Texas, and Nicholas Hovan of New York City.

The five are accused of trying to buy oil from Iran and sell it to a refinery in China.

The complaint alleges that they planned to make two shipments of oil per month with an expected profit of $28 million per month.