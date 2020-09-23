$44 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The estimated jackpot for the Sept. 23 drawing is $44 million, to be drawn at 10:12 p.m.

According to the Lotto Texas jackpot, sales in North America have increased by more than 13% over the last week.

“Lotto Texas sales have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “Jackpots this large generate a lot of excitement, so I want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. I hope to congratulate the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot winner in over a decade after Wednesday night’s drawing.”

The advertised jackpot for Wednesday night, according to Lotto Texas, is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven in Dallas and claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner; a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15.

The results can be found tonight through the Lotto Texas website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: