4 people found dead in Taylor home from suspected murder-suicide, police say

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Taylor police are investigating Tuesday after four bodies were found in a home in the 600 block of Symes Street just after 1 p.m. in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police said officers responded to the home for a welfare check when they found the bodies of a 45-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 57-year-old man.

Taylor Chief of Police Henry Fluck said two bodies were found in the front of the home, and two were found near the back. According to officials, all four bodies had gunshot wounds to their heads.

Three of the people were family members, Fluck said. The younger woman was a family friend. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Taylor police respond to a home in the 600 block of Symes Street in Taylor. (Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

Fluck said there have been zero homicides in the city of Taylor this year — up until now.

One man we spoke with said he rode motorcycles with the 57-year-old man who was found in the home.

“He was a pretty straight up guy,” said Calvin Wilson. “If we’d see each other at the store, we’d say hey. He always used to say my bike was clean compared to his.”

The Williamson County Crime Scene Unit, the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, the Texas Rangers and the Williamson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace all responded to the scene.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man was also found dead Tuesday in a home off Whistling Way. Police said the death is being considered suspicious, and it is not believed to be connected to this suspected murder-suicide.