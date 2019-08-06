4 people found dead in apparent San Antonio murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Emergency personnel responding to a San Antonio house fire found four people dead in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Romana Lopez said officers received a report of a family disturbance Monday at a home in southwest San Antonio just south of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Responding officers found the house in flames and two bodies in the front yard with gunshot wounds. Firefighters were unable to immediately knock down the flames because the suspect was still considered a threat. The bodies of the suspect and his grandmother were later found inside, authorities said.

It’s believed the bodies in the front yard — a man and a woman both in their 60s — were pulled from the home by neighbors who rushed over after seeing the flames, authorities said.

The three people who were killed lived together in the home, police Chief William McManus said Monday.

Officers responded after the sister of the man suspected of killing the three called police saying her brother was overturning tables and breaking items in the home, McManus said. The sister was not at the home when she called police.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and the matter remains under investigation.

The Bexar County Appraisal District lists the home as being owned by Curtis Middendorf, who said Tuesday that he owns a number of properties, including the one that burned, that are handled by a property manager. He said he was unaware of the violence Monday.