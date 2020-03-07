4 new Houston-area coronavirus cases bring local total to 8

HOUSTON (AP) — The number of Houston-area residents testing positive for the new coronavirus has reached eight with the positive tests on two suburban Houston women in their 60s.

The results on the two Fort Bend County women came Friday after Houston reported its first city residents testing positive for the virus — a man and a woman, each in their 60s.

Houston officials say their cases were likely exposed while traveling in Egypt, as was the case with the two Fort Bend County women.

The four are linked to four other Houston-area residents who tested positive after the taking same February trip.