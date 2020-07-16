4 charged in Texas with plotting to kill DEA agent

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say four people are charged in Texas with plotting to kill a Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox’s office in Dallas said Wednesday that four people were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire.

Prosecutors say a man in the Johnson County Jail on a methamphetamine charge is accused of offering $20,000 to have the DEA agent assigned to his case killed.

The man’s girlfriend, sister and co-defendant in the drug case also were also indicted.

The unidentified agent wasn’t harmed.