3rd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout.
A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened” by the worker’s death.
Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died.
Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas.
One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday.
The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known.
No identities have been released.