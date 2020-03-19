3rd death in Texas of person with positive COVID-19 test

Nikki Veney wears latex gloves as she handles curbside to-go orders outside a Lupe Tortilla restaurant Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Houston. Houston area bars and restaurants have been ordered to follow new restrictions for the next two weeks in an effort to curb coronavirus exposure. Bars and nightclubs must close and restaurants can only be open for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services. No in-dining service is allowed. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DALLAS (AP) — Health officials say a third person in Texas who was infected with the coronavirus has died.

Collin County health officials said Wednesday that a 64-year-old man from the Dallas suburb of Plano died Tuesday night at a local hospital.

Officials said the positive test was confirmed after the death.

The man had an underlying health condition. Officials say that because of how the case was reported to them, they haven’t yet been able to confirm the cause of the man’s death.

They don’t know if he was in contact with the virus locally or through travel.