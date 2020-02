AZLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are investigating after three people were found shot to death in a Tarrant County home.

Authorities say two men and a woman were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Azle, which is about 45 miles west of Dallas.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says each person was shot one time.

Authorities say the deaths are under investigation, but that police don’t believe there’s a threat to the community.