CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a four-car wreck that resulted in three dead near Childress on Thursday.

According to a DPS press release, at around 10:00 a.m. on June 1, a Crowley resident was driving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer headed northwest on US 287 in a construction zone.

Officials said Bradley Nevil, 68, and Sheri Nevil, 61, of McKinney, Texas were driving in a Subaru Ascent directly behind the Crowley resident, and Patrick Scrivener, 54, of Troup, Texas was driving a Ford Escape directly behind the Subaru.

DPS detailed that traffic was not at a standstill in the construction zone but was moving very slowly.

Officials said a Perryton resident was traveling northwest on US-287 approaching the slow-moving traffic driving a Mac truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The release states that the Perryton resident failed to control speed and struck Scrivener’s Ford Escape causing a chain reaction that resulted in Scrivener and Nevil’s cars being wedged between the two tractor-trailers. DPS added that all vehicles came to rest in the right lane and shoulder of the northbound lane on US 287.

Officials stated that Bradley Nevil, Sheri Nevil, and Patrick Scrivener were pronounced dead on the scene.