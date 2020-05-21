3 arrested in North Texas park shooting that wounded 5

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested three men as suspects in a shooting at a crowded North Texas park that wounded five people and sparked chaos among the crowd.

This Tarrant County Jail booking photo shows DCameron McKellar. (Tarrant County Jail via AP)

This Tarrant County Jail booking photo shows Kristopher Robinzine. (Tarrant County Jail via AP)

A Fort Worth police statement Wednesday says 21-year-old Dcameron McKellar and 26-year-old Kristopher Robinzine have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and 20-year-old Kieston Allen has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say they continue to investigate the May 10 shooting at Village Creek Park that sent 400 people fleeing.

Police had told the crowd that they were violating local ordinances by riding all-terrain vehicles and drinking alcohol and social-distancing guidelines by crowding the park.

This Tarrant County Jail booking photo shows Kieston Allen. (Tarrant County Jail via AP)

It was not immediately known what prompted the gunfire.