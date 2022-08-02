DALLAS (KDAF) — Three’s company but we don’t think it’ll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports three $25,000 winning tickets from Monday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North Texas, South Texas and Southeast Texas. The winning numbers from the August 1 drawing were 7, 9, 19, 32 and 35; each of the tickets matched all five of those numbers to win the top prize.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at Speedy Stop Store on Highway 6 North in Houston (Quick Pick), the second, sold at Circle K on 2701 FM 3009 in Schertz (not a QuickPick), the last was sold at a RaceTrac on Cockrell Hill Road in Duncanville (not a Quick Pick).

There were also 108 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five numbers to win $350 each. In total there were over 31,000 winners in Texas who won at least a Free Cash Five QP and as much as $25,000.