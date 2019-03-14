Texas

2nd Rock Thrown From Texas Overpass

By:

Posted: Mar 14, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 14, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

For the second time in a matter of days, rock has been thrown off a Texas overpass striking a car beneath.

This time the incident happened near exit 302 and Nugent Avenue in Temple.

Police say the driver of a Volkswagen golf car was driving when a rock smashed through the sunroof.

Fortunately, that person was not injured but police and other drivers are now concerned.

Officials are investigating if this incident is connected to the first rock throwing case.

Where it smashed threw the windshield of 33- year old Keila Flores hitting and killing her.

So far no suspects have been named in either case. The investigation remains on-going.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News