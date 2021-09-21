26 Texas Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The U.S. Secretary of Education is recognizing the best schools across the country. Today he named the 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. That list includes 26 right here in Texas. The recognition is based on a school`s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This year`s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Miguel Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The Texas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Alamo Zeferino Farias Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.

Atlanta Atlanta Elementary School, Atlanta Independent School District.

Brownsville Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.

Brownsville Mittie A Pullam Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.

Dallas Christ The King Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas.

Dallas Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Dallas Independent School District.

Dallas Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School At Mountain View, Dallas Independent School District.

Dickinson Calder Road Elementary School, Dickinson Independent School District.

Edinburg South Texas Preparatory Academy, South Texas Independent School District.

El Paso Clendenin Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.

El Paso Hawkins Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.

El Paso Lamar Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.

El Paso Ramona Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.

El Paso Vista Hills Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.

Hidalgo Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Independent School District.

Houston North Houston Early College High School, Houston Independent School District.

Lake Jackson A. P. Beutel Elementary School, Brazosport Independent School District.

Lamesa Klondike High School, Klondike Independent School District.

McAllen Achieve Early College High School, McAllen Independent School District.

Mesquite Porter Elementary School, Mesquite Independent School District.

San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio Independent School District.

San Benito South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, South Texas Independent School District.

Seguin Navarro Elementary School, Navarro Independent School District.

Spearman Spearman Junior High School, Spearman Independent School District.

Sugar Land Logos Preparatory Academy, Logos Preparatory Academy.

Valley Mills Valley Mills Elementary School, Valley Mills Independent School District.