25th anniversary of Latino icon Selena’s death

(CNN) — Tuesday is the 25th anniversary of the death of Latino icon Selena.

The “Queen of Tejano music,” Selena Quintanilla Perez, was killed by her fan club president at age 23 on March 31st, 19-95.

The Grammy-winning singer’s mark on popular culture has loomed large and continues on.

Jennifer Lopez had her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 biographical film “Selena.”

Selena was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Next month, MAC cosmetics will launch a second makeup collection inspired by her.

Forever 21 has also released a collection inspired by her.

And a Netflix series based on her life is in the works.

More from MyHighPlains.com: