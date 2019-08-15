2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Announced

DALLAS (KAMR/KCIT/NBC NEWS) – Get your taste buds ready! The State Fair of Texas revealed the creative food items picked as the top 10 finalists for the coveted Big Tex Choice Award early Wednesday morning.
In July, the fair released its list of 33 semi-finalist food creations, which moved on to a second round of judging to determine the finalist.
On August 25th, awards for “Best Taste Sweet,” “Best Taste Savory,” and “Most Creative” will be handed out by celebrity judges before the gates open at the fair.
All proceeds from the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program.
In 2019, the fair awarded nearly $1.25 million in new college scholarships to 196 graduating high school seniors throughout the Lone Star State and seven seasonal employee scholarship recipients.