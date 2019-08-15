2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Announced

Get your taste buds ready! The State Fair of Texas revealed the creative food items picked as the top 10 finalists for the coveted Big Tex Choice Award.

DALLAS (KAMR/KCIT/NBC NEWS) – Get your taste buds ready! The State Fair of Texas revealed the creative food items picked as the top 10 finalists for the coveted Big Tex Choice Award early Wednesday morning.

CALYPSO ISLAND SHRIMP BOWL by Stephen Alade Tasty and colorful tropical cabbage stir fry with fresh carrots, kale, scallions, ginger, and sweet red bell peppers, served on a yellow tropical rice topped with herbaceous grilled Caribbean (marinated) shrimp and a sweet and spicy tropical glaze.

FERNIE’S FRIED BURNT END BURRITO by Winter Family Concessions The pinnacle of barbecue combined with everyone’s favorite spicy appetizer! A large flour tortilla is filled with a jalapeno popper spread of cream cheese, savory bacon, Mexican blend cheese, mildly spicy diced jalapenos, pepper jack and smoky nuggets of barbecue burnt ends. Quick fried to a golden brown crispy and served with a sweet tangy, spicy barbecue sauce.

RUTH’S STUFFED FRIED MEXI-CONE by Ruth Hauntz Tender, savory, marinated, slow-cooked barbacoa served in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro lime rice. It is topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and homemade salsa verde. The perfect handheld treat to enjoy while strolling through the Fair.

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO BALL by Greg Parish A golden fried ball, filled with fettuccine alfredo, Southern fried chicken bites, and fresh mozzarella cheese. The ball is garnished with house made alfredo sauce, grated parmesan cheese, Italian parsley, fresh basil, and cracked black pepper. Served with a side of flash fried lemon pepper asparagus spears, and a toasted garlic parmesan baguette. A beautiful fusion where rustic Italian flavors are treated to our Southern hospitality.

TEXAS CREAM CORN CASSEROLE FRITTERS by Clint Probst Grandma’s traditional Cream Corn Casserole with a Texas twist! Cream corn, kernel corn, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and cornbread mix are combined into a batter, chopped bacon and freshly diced jalapenos. Instead of baking, the Corn Casserole is fried into crispy, lightly browned fluffy pillows of frittery goodness! Four to an order are arranged around a Cream Corn Queso Blanco for dipping and sharing!

BIG RED® CHICKEN BREAD by Brent & Juan Reaves This new Fair favorite starts with a homemade, light, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth, Big Red® -flavored frosting, and served with a savory fried chicken wing resting in the middle of the doughnut. So long chicken and waffles, hello Big Red® Chicken Bread!

DEEP FRIED BAYOU FRUIT BITES by Terrence & Lisa Henderson This delectable dessert is produced using fresh fruit wedges that are battered, deep fried, and sensuously coated in a secret sweet confection. It is finished with creamy whipped topping and drizzled with warm caramel sauce. For those with an extreme sweet tooth, additional toppings include candy, chocolate chips, walnuts, pecans, and assorted berries. These Bayou fruit bites are deliriously delicious!

FLA’MANGO TANGO by Garza Family Mango like you’ve never tango’d before! Treat yourself with a refreshingly creamy mango twist, fried and drizzled with a kicky citrus glaze. Topped with whipped topping and served with a side of strawberry mango sorbet. Presto’ Chango, that tangy explosion’s a Mango Tango!

PEANUT BUTTER CUP SNOOKIE by Michelle Edwards Warm, fresh baked peanut butter cup cookie with vanilla ice cream adorned with caramel and chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and a cherry.

QUICK FRIED “BLACK GOLD” TRUFFLES by Glen Kusak A decadent treat made from thin chocolate cookies crushed into crumbs combined with deliciously rich cream cheese. Super sweet mini white chocolate chips are added to make this truffle an unforgettable piece of gold. Hand-rolled into balls and coated in a golden breading consisting of vanilla wafers, corn flakes, cinnamon, and nutmeg, they are fried to a delicate crunch on the outside and creamy sweetness on the inside.

In July, the fair released its list of 33 semi-finalist food creations, which moved on to a second round of judging to determine the finalist.

On August 25th, awards for “Best Taste Sweet,” “Best Taste Savory,” and “Most Creative” will be handed out by celebrity judges before the gates open at the fair.

All proceeds from the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program.

In 2019, the fair awarded nearly $1.25 million in new college scholarships to 196 graduating high school seniors throughout the Lone Star State and seven seasonal employee scholarship recipients.