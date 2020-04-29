2 swim for safety after ditching small plane in Texas lake

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung) — A pilot and his passenger swam to safety Tuesday after the two men made an emergency landing in their small plane in a Central Texas lake.

The ditching happened Tuesday morning in Canyon Lake, in the hills about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Witness Ed Sanford told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung that he thought he heard a sputtering engine as he and his girlfriend saw the single-engine Cessna flying low.

The plane disappeared below the tree line, then Sanford heard the plane hit the water.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other was uninjured.