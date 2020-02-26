2 officers hurt, suspect killed after shooting in Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed after a shooting late Tuesday in Texas.

Authorities say Georgetown police officers responded to a possible burglary call shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and a person opened fire on them.

Police say one officer was struck in the legs and another officer was struck in the foot.

One of the officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Authorities say the police officers are in stable condition and are expected to recover.