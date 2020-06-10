2 North Texas counties to remove Confederate monuments

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Officials in two North Texas counties have decided to remove Confederate monuments from their courthouse grounds.

Commissioners of Tarrant and Denton counties voted Tuesday to remove the monuments.

The Tarrant County monument had been erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1953.

The Denton County monument was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1918.

Commissioners of both counties said their actions were taken to promote racial harmony amid protests of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.