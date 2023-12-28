KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A late Christmas gift comes in time for the new year for a lucky local Powerball ticket purchaser. The state’s newest millionaire bought their quick pick ticket in Katy.

This person is the newest Powerball winner from last night’s drawing. The jackpot was valued at $760 million. The winning ticket in Katy is valued at $2 million.

The local winning Quick Pick was purchased at Timewise Food Store #295, located at 23903 Katy Freeway at Ernestes. Winning number drawn were 4 – 11 – 38 – 51 – 68 – 5.

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Katy, check your ticket as soon as possible. Texas lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”