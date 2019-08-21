2 inmates captured after escape from East Texas jail

This photo provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office shows Chance Marshall Hunt. Officers using tracking dogs are searching for two inmates who escaped from an East Texas jail through a perimeter fence that had been cut. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Clay Sterling Harvey of Nederland and 23-year-old Hunt of Beaumont were discovered missing Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, 2019. Capt. Ken DeFoor says a fence on the jail’s east side was found cut and appeared to be the escape route. Investigators didn’t immediately provide additional information about the damaged fence. (Liberty County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

LIBERTY, Texas (AP) — Two fugitives from an East Texas jail who investigators say escaped by cutting through a perimeter fence are back in custody.

This photo provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office shows Clay Sterling Harvey. (Liberty County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Clay Sterling Harvey of Nederland and 23-year-old Chance Marshall Hunt of Beaumont were tracked to Shepherd, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Liberty. Capt. Ken DeFoor says Harvey surrendered without resistance Tuesday afternoon. Hunt fled into woods nearby but was captured a few minutes later.

DeFoor says they were discovered missing Tuesday morning from the Liberty County Jail, where a fence on the jail’s east side was found cut and appeared to be the escape route.

Harvey was being held on a drug-related charge and a parole violation. Hunt was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a burglary-related count and a weapons violation.

Liberty is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Houston.