Live Now
Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane, poses significant threat to Florida

2 injured when small aircraft crashes in southeastern Texas

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIS, Texas (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Texas say two people suffered minor injuries when their small aircraft crashed into a pond.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the single-engine aircraft crashed about 8 a.m. Saturday near Willis, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of Houston.

Officials say the 50-year-old pilot and his passenger were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. They were not immediately identified.

Officials say the pilot declared an emergency shortly before the crash to air traffic controllers in Conroe, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of the crash site. Officials learned a few minutes later that the aircraft had crashed and was upside down in a pond.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss