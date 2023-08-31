AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police during a media briefing on Thursday confirmed the shooter was among the two dead in a shooting at The Arboretum shopping center in northwest Austin. Another person was also seriously injured.

At 5 p.m., APD, Austin-Travis County EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Austin Fire Department, as well as other agencies, responded to reports based off a 911 call of multiple shots fired in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard, APD Interim Chief of Police Robin Henderson said during the media briefing.

Additionally, Henderson said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives (ATF) and APD bomb squad responded to the scene, because the incident was initially reported that there were sounds of an explosion.

However, Henderson confirmed when officers first arrived on the scene that the incident was the result of the shooting. Two people were found dead on the scene, and police confirmed one of the people dead was the shooter. Police did not release any other information about the shooter or the other person who died.

Henderson said it was not immediately clear what the relationship was between the shooter or the victims.

Furthermore, one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police, and another victim was treated on the scene.

The scene remained active as of 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

‘It’s terrifying’

KXAN spoke with a woman who was shopping in the area when the shooting happened. Crystal told KXAN’s Grace Reader she got a text from her mom that alerted her to the news. She said she stopped what she was doing and left.

“It’s terrifying. My dad lives in this area. I live in this area. My son goes to school in this area. It’s just scary to know that we were just a couple of businesses away from where this happened,” Crystal said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.