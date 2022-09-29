AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Everything is bigger in Texas according to the Texan saying referring to the size of the state, now Texans can also refer to their hearts. Texas just like most southern states is known for its southern hospitality. However the city of “brotherly love” ironically ranks number one on the list of rudest cities in the U.S. according to the Preply survey. The survey ranks two Texas cities in the top 5 most polite cities in America.

The survey was taken by the e-learning platform Preply which asked more than 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten. One is extremely polite and ten is extremely rude, the average presented a “rudeness score” in each city.

The rudest city’s actions include people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in public spaces. Although we share some of these rude qualities the average person in Texas is polite to their counterpart according to the list with five cities in the top ten.

Top 5 rudest cities in America:

Philadelphia, PA (6.43) Memphis, TN (6.05) New York City, NY (6.00) Las Vegas, NV (5.98) Boston, MA (5.90)

Top 5 most polite cities in America:

Austin, TX (3.91) San Diego, CA (4.17) Fort Worth, TX (4.20) Nashville, TN (4.33) Indianapolis, IN (4.47)

