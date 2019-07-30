19-year-old dies at a Texas Splash Kingdom

A second man has died at a Splash Kingdom Water Park in Canton, Texas.

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old man died at a water park in Texas on Sunday.

Officials responded to an ‘urgent medical situation’ at Splash Kingdom Water Park in Canton, Texas around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Canton Police released a statement saying that the city’s fire department responded to a ‘reported drowning.’

Authorities say that a 19-year-old man was pulled from a 10-foot deep pool and that park employees were already administering CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator.

He was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what happened to the man and he has yet to be identified.

If the death is found to be a drowning, it would be the second in less than a week for the company.

A teenager from Arkansas drowned at the Shreveport Splash Kingdom location on Thursday, July 25th.

Splash Kingdom bought Amarillo’s previous water park in 2014. They operated the site for two years before closing down in 2016 and selling the land to the Big Texan.