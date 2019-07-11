18-month-old Dallas boy’s body found in landfill, aunt’s boyfriend accused of crime

DALLAS (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, Dallas police confirmed that the search for an 18-month-old Dallas boy has ended after the body was found at a landfill in Rowlett, Texas.

According to Dallas NBC affiliate KXAS, a search was conducted at a Dallas area landfill at 11 a.m. Thursday morning to find the body of Cedrick Jackson, who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Jackson’s aunt, who had temporary custody of the child, says she put him to bed Tuesday night and he was gone in the morning.

In a Thursday press conference, Dallas Police Department Major Vincent Weddington said that 27-year-old Sedrick Johnson — the child’s aunt’s boyfriend — had been arrested in connection to the crime.

According to Dallas police, Johnson was at the apartment during the time the 18-month-old went missing, and the man reportedly took him and left him in a dumpster, which was later emptied at a landfill.

Police say there is no known motive for the crime and the child’s cause or time of death are not yet confirmed.

If you have information regarding this crime, call the Dallas Police Department: 214-671-4268.